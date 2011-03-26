Sebo seals Slovakia success in Andorra

Slovan Bratislava's Filip Sebo headed the winner after 21 minutes at the Estadi Comunal, his seventh goal for the national team, to leave Slovakia in a three-way tie for leadership of qualifying Group B.

Slovakia struggled against their limited opponents, however, and could not build on their lead.

Liverpool's Martin Skrtel wasted a good chance in the 61st minute on a largely frustrating night for last year's World Cup finalists.

Andorra, who have lost all five of their games and managed just one goal, even had a late chance to level but Oscar Sonejee was unable to convert just seconds before the final whistle.

Slovakia will hope to bolster their goal difference when they host Andorra in June.