Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham reveals massive mood change in England dressing room after Slovakia win

By
published

Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick to keep England in Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate the midfielder's late equaliser for England against Slovakia at Euro 2024.
Jude Bellingham scored the crucial equaliser in England's last 16 win over Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham was England’s saviour in Gelsenkirchen, producing a spectacular overhead kick in injury time to prevent an ignominous exit against Slovakia in the last 16 at Euro 2024. His goal was followed shortly after by Harry Kane’s winner in extra time.

That was enough for England to progress and postpone any kind of inquest after another unimpressive display against disciplined, well-organised opposition. Gareth Southgate looked visibly relieved as he hugged his players at the final whistle.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.