Euro 2024: Declan Rice flashpoint with Slovakia manager mars England celebrations
England midfielder Declan Rice was shoved by Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona after the game, sparking a brief angry exchange of words
Declan Rice made his displeasure clear at being pushed by opposition manager Francesco Calzona clear as tempers flared briefly following England’s remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Slovakia on Sunday.
England looked set to be heading home from Euro 2024 thanks to Ivan Schranz’s first-half strike, but Jude Bellingham popped up with an overhead kick equaliser off a long throw in the 95th minute to break Slovakian hearts.
Harry Kane then put England ahead inside the first minute of extra time to put Gareth Southgate’s side through to a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland, who dumped reigning champions Italy out on Saturday evening.
Declan Rice dragged away by teammates after tempers flare
Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona went over to have a word with the officials after the game but was casually approached by Rice just before he got there as the England midfielder strolled around sharing post-match congratulations and commiserations.
Though it was impossible to discern from the footage what Rice said, he did not appear to have any ill-will in mind – but Calzona was uninterested in hearing it either way, glancing at Rice before gently shoving him away with his left hand and turning to address the officials instead.
Rice reacted angrily to being pushed and said a few words one of the linesman teammate Ivan Toney came over to separate them, with Toney then playing peacemaker with two more members of the Slovakian staff who came over to give Rice an extra tiny little push.
Declan Rice in an altercation with Slovakia manager 👀#Euro2024 | #ENGSVK pic.twitter.com/FjJIuj5WUkJune 30, 2024
Ezri Konsa then stepped in alongside Toney telling the Slovakians to calm down, while Aaron Ramsdale did the same with his Arsenal teammate Rice.
The whole incident was over as quickly as that, leaving Slovakia to go away and lick their wounds while England celebrated.
England will take on Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening, with kick-off set for 5pm UK time (6pm German time).
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.