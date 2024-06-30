Euro 2024: Declan Rice flashpoint with Slovakia manager mars England celebrations

By
published

England midfielder Declan Rice was shoved by Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona after the game, sparking a brief angry exchange of words

England midfielder Declan Rice clashes with Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona after the teams' last-16 match at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Declan Rice made his displeasure clear at being pushed by opposition manager Francesco Calzona clear as tempers flared briefly following England’s remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Slovakia on Sunday.

England looked set to be heading home from Euro 2024 thanks to Ivan Schranz’s first-half strike, but Jude Bellingham popped up with an overhead kick equaliser off a long throw in the 95th minute to break Slovakian hearts.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.