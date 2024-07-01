Euro 2024: One Direction star makes special Glastonbury showing for England v Slovakia

By
published

England's passage to the last eight in Germany was made even sweeter thanks to the quick thinking of Louis Tomlinson

Glastonbury
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been labelled the hero of Glastonbury after his quick-thinking initiative.

England's Euro 2024 round of 16 clash with Slovakia was not screened anywhere at Worthy Farm over the weekend due to the already heavily congested schedule. Tomlinson, who attended as a punter, decided he was going to take matters into his own hands to help resolve the situation.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.