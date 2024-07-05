Jude Bellingham slapped with confusing England ban for recent gesture by UEFA

UEFA has cleared Jude Bellingham to feature for England against Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Bellingham, 21, was handed a one-match suspended ban after making a gesture towards the Slovakia bench after he equalised in the last minute of England's eventual 2-1 win, forcing extra time in the process.

The Real Madrid star initially stated that the remark was intended as a joke given his friends were watching on as England progressed, but UEFA have been forced to intervene with Bellingham handed a fine of £25,400 (30,000 Euros).

"An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight," he tweeted after the Three Lions set up a quarter-final date with Switzerland this weekend.

European football's governing body was forced to however stamp their authority on the matter, given the bans handed out to Turkey's Merih Demiral and Albania's forward Mirlind Daku already at the tournament.

"A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match," the statement read earlier today. "Information on this matter will be made available in due course."

Gareth Southgate is rumoured to be considering a change in formation for the clash on Saturday evening, with Ezri Konsa expected to fill in for the suspended Marc Guehi. Bukayo Saka and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be deployed as full-backs as England look to secure their spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

