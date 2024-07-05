Jude Bellingham slapped with confusing England ban for recent gesture by UEFA

Jude Bellingham has been cleared to feature for England against Switzerland in Saturday's quarter-final

Jude Bellingham and Xherdan Shaqiri
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA has cleared Jude Bellingham to feature for England against Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final.

Bellingham, 21, was handed a one-match suspended ban after making a gesture towards the Slovakia bench after he equalised in the last minute of England's eventual 2-1 win, forcing extra time in the process.

