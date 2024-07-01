Euro 2024: England's Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice to escape punishment after Slovakia antics

By
published

England narrowly avoided an embarrassing defeat at Euro 2024 after a 2-1 win over Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen

England stars Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will avoid any further repercussions for their antics after the win over Slovakia
England duo Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham have been handed a lifeline after their actions following the 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Bellingham was captured making a lewd gesture in the direction of Slovakia’s bench after he forced extra time in Gelsenkirchen with a spectacular overhead kick. Any "obscene gesture" or "offensive or insulting action" should result in a red card, under the game's rules crafted by UEFA and FIFA.

The Real Madrid star later stated on social media that it was an “inside joke gesture” towards his friends who were at the game and that he meant no harm or hatred. “Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” wrote the England midfielder.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.