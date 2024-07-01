Euro 2024: England's Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice to escape punishment after Slovakia antics

England stars Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will avoid any further repercussions for their antics after the win over Slovakia

England duo Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham have been handed a lifeline after their actions following the 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Bellingham was captured making a lewd gesture in the direction of Slovakia’s bench after he forced extra time in Gelsenkirchen with a spectacular overhead kick. Any "obscene gesture" or "offensive or insulting action" should result in a red card, under the game's rules crafted by UEFA and FIFA.



The Real Madrid star later stated on social media that it was an “inside joke gesture” towards his friends who were at the game and that he meant no harm or hatred. “Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” wrote the England midfielder.

WATCH | Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros | FourFourTwo Meets...

UEFA are expected to review the on-field incident which has since gathered traction on social media in the past 24 hours. According to a report from The Athletic, the expectation is that Bellingham is unlikely to be punished for the gesture that followed his 95th-minute equaliser.

Declan Rice is also expected to be allowed on his merry after he was seen caught up in an altercation with the Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona. Rice seemingly issued some choice words the way of the 55-year-old after the final whistle had sounded following England's victory.

Rice was pushed in the chest by Calzona after the Slovakia boss approached Umat Meler, the referee, at full-time. Ivan Toney and Aaron Ramsdale quickly helped diffuse the situation and the Arsenal midfielder was not cautioned for his actions in the scuffle.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane celebrate the midfielder's late equaliser for England against Slovakia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.