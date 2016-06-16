Second Northern Ireland fan dies in France

A Northern Ireland fan has died during the team's 2-0 win over Ukraine at Euro 2016, the second supporter of the country to pass away during the tournament.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland were informed by their counterparts in Lyon that a man in his 60s collapsed during the Group C encounter at Stade de Lyon.

We have sadly received confirmation from French Police tonight that a NI fan has died at the Stade de Lyon during the NI v Ukraine matchJune 16, 2016

We understand the man who is aged in his 60s collapsed during the game. Local PSNI officers have been in touch with his family in Belfast.June 16, 2016

The death is the second tragedy to befall the country's followers in France, after 24-year-old Darren Rodgers was killed in an accident in Nice last weekend.

Northern Ireland's fans paid an emotional tribute to Rodgers in the 24th minute of the match on Thursday.

Goals from Gareth McAuley and Niall McGinn sealed the team's maiden win in what is their European Championship debut and first major tournament appearance since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.