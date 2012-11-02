Secrecy shrouds Juventus v Inter build-up

Serie A's top two Juventus and Inter Milan are keeping their cards close to their chests before they meet on Saturday.

Champions and unbeaten league leaders Juventus have set up a media blackout in the lead up to the clash, while Inter manager Andrea Stramaccioni (pictured) gave no hints about his team selection to local media.

"Did Jose Mourinho hand out the line-up ahead of a big match?" asked Stramaccioni.

"Juventus have a four point lead on us, are champions and aren't doing a press conference, and you want me to tell you the team's formation."

Inter, who moved into second place by beating Sampdoria 3-2 on Wednesday, have won six straight league matches.

Juventus are at full strength ahead of the match having rested a host of players in their 2-1 win over Bologna on Wednesday.

Manager Antonio Conte only has to decide who will partner Mirko Vucinic up front and whether to start with rising talent Paul Pogba in midfield.

Edinson Cavani could return for Napoli as they host promoted Torino on Sunday, after he missed two games with a leg injury.

Napoli lost four of their six matches in the league and Europe in October and slipped six points behind leaders Juventus in midweek with a 1-0 loss at Atalanta.

Zdenek Zeman's stuttering AS Roma could be without influential midfielder Daniele de Rossi and striker Pablo Osvaldo for their clash with Palermo on Sunday.

Both players left Friday morning's training session with right ankle injuries, according to Sky Sport Italia.

AC Milan top scorer Stephan El Shaarawy will start at home to Chievo on Saturday despite suffering with bronchitis, under-pressure manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday.

"He's fine, he was at risk of missing the Palermo game with mild bronchitis, but seeing as he's always scoring at the moment we'll keep him on the pitch in the hope he continues," Allegri, who said his side would line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, told reporters.

Fourth place Lazio will be without suspended striker Miroslav Klose for their tough trip to Catania on Sunday.

Klose was booked in the 1-1 draw with Torino on Wednesday and will return for the Rome derby next weekend.