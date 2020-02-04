Seifedin Chabbi available as St Mirren take on Hamilton

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has no new injury worries for the visit of Hamilton on Wednesday night.

Forward Seifedin Chabbi, who signed on loan until the end of the season from Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep, is available.

Stephen McGinn (knee), Kyle Magennis (knee) and defender Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

Defender Jamie Hamilton is suspended for the visitors.

The 17-year-old was sent off for the second time this season in the 4-1 defeat by Celtic on Sunday and will also miss the Motherwell game on February 22.

George Oakley (hamstring) is out, Mikel Miller (calf) and Brian Easton (foot) are doubts, while Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton are back training after recovering from knee injuries but the game comes too soon.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, Hodson, McGrath, McAllister, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Lyness.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fjortoft, Woods, Hunt, Easton, McMann, Want, Gogic, Alston, Martin, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Dales, Davies, Templeton, Collar, Smith, Winter, Cunnningham, Gourlay.