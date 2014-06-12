Senderos ignoring talk of France showdown

Ottmar Hitzfeld's team will compete in Group E alongside France, Honduras and the South American nation, with high hopes of reaching the knockout stages having fallen at the first hurdle despite beating eventual winners Spain four years ago.

Senderos acknowledges the meeting with France in Salvador a week on Friday has garnered plenty of attention back home, but is determined not to be playing catch-up following Sunday's curtain raiser.

"Our first game is a very important one against Ecuador," he told Aston Villa's official website

"Everyone is talking about the France game but we know we are going to be up for it against France.

"But Ecuador is going to be a tough test and hopefully we can set ourselves up to go through."

Boosted by completing his move to Villa Park on a free transfer last week, Senderos is pleased to be heading into his third consecutive World Cup finals appearance in peak physical condition.

The centre-back added: "I'm looking forward to this one more because I've come to an age where I feel good physically and I've learned a lot from the last couple of World Cups, so hopefully I can bring my qualities to the team."