Senegal international N'Diaye joins Villarreal

Villarreal have completed the signing of Senegal international Alfred N'Diaye from fellow LaLiga outfit Real Betis, it was announced on Friday.

N'Diaye, 26, joins Villarreal on a five-year deal for a reported fee of €7.5million.

The defensive midfielder passed his medical on Friday following two and a half seasons at Betis.

Paris-born N'Diaye made his professional debut for Nancy in 2008 at the age of 17, before moving on to Bursaspor in Turkey.

He then moved to Premier League side Sunderland for the start of the 2013-14 season, before joining Betis on loan in the January transfer window of that season.

N'Diaye made 85 appearances across all competitions for Betis, scoring three goals.

He has racked up 10 caps for Senegal since his international debut in 2013, despite rising through the youth ranks of the France national team.