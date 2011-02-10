Serbia boss Petrovic impressed with new faces

Debutant Veseljko Trivunovic scored a second-half scorcher from 20 metres while Adem Ljajic, making his second appearance, pulled the strings in midfield and set up several chances with defence-splitting passes.

Zoran Tosic, used mainly as a susbtitute in Serbia's 2010 World Cup campaign, looks to have cemented his place on the left wing after volleying home the opener midway through the first half and striker Dragan Mrdja also performed well.

"It was an outstanding performance overall and a perfect dress rehearsal for the remainder of our Euro 2012 campaign because several upcoming players have staked their claims for the starting line-up," Petrovic told Belgrade media.

Former Manchester United winger Tosic is likely to move in at the expense of Liverpool's Milan Jovanovic, dropped from Serbia's squad after he also went down the pecking order at Anfield.

Mrdja missed several good chances but was still a constant threat to the Israeli back four, meaning that he appears set to replace Birmingham hitman Nikola Zigic.

"I have a very clear picture who should start our next qualifier against Northern Ireland in Belgrade and this win has certainly boosted the team spirit," Petrovic added.

Serbia are fifth in Euro 2012 qualifying Group C with four points and are at home to Northern Ireland on March 25 before they seek to avenge their 3-1 home loss to Estonia in October when they play in Tallinn four days later.

They will play Northern Ireland and their following home game against Faroe Islands in September behind closed doors after UEFA handed them a two-match crowd ban for the crowd violence at group leaders Italy in October.