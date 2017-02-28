Serbian footballer gets wife's face tattooed on torso (and yes, it's awful)

There’s really not too much to say here. KV Mechelen's Uros Vitas has decided to show his undying love for his wife by getting her facial features etched onto his torso.

It makes American Andreah De La Hoz’s ‘Adam Lallama’ tattoo earlier this month look like abstract art.

... and at least when a Seattle Sounders fan got Celine Dion inked onto his backside, it was as part of a bet.

When will they learn? (Hopefully never, we agree.)

