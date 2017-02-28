Video: Fans of MLS newbs Atlanta United come up with wholly unintimidating chant

The new franchise, who are owned by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, have spent heavily in preparation for their first season in Major League Soccer.

But their supporters' group still needs some practice judging from this clip. These are the lyrics to a chant they introduced in a pre-season game against Charleston Battery on Saturday.

“This is Atlanta, you better watch your mouth. This is Atlanta, we’re gonna stomp you out!”

Spine-tingling stuff.

Atlanta kick off their MLS 2017 campaign against New York Red Bulls on Sunday evening.

