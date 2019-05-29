Monaco open talks with Tottenham for signing £15 million defender

Monaco have launched a bid for out-of-favour Tottenham full-back Aurier this summer, according to France Football.

Aurier made just eight league appearances for Spurs in 2018/19, and finds himself behind Kieran Trippier in the pecking order – despite an underwhelming season from the England defender, which raised questions about his own future at the club.

Now Monaco, who narrowly avoided relegation from Ligue 1 this year, hope to bring the Aurier back to France, where he had stints at Lens, Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain.

French media are reporting that Tottenham have already opened negotiations for the right-back, and would potentially be looking for a fee of around £15 million – far below the £23 million Spurs paid PSG for Aurier two years ago.

