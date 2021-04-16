Sergio Aguero ruled out of Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The striker has not featured in City’s last three games after experiencing a muscular problem.

It is the latest in a catalogue of injury and illness issues to have blighted the Argentinian’s final season at the club.

Aguero has had a troubled final season at City (Paul Childs/PA)

The 32-year-old, who is leaving City when his contract expires this summer, has made just 15 appearances and scored only three goals this term.

Asked if Aguero would be available to face Chelsea at Wembley, Guardiola said at a press conference: “No, not yet.”

The City boss has no fresh injury concerns following his side’s memorable Champions League quarter-final win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Guardiola said: “They are OK. Tired, but OK.”

City beat Dortmund in midweek (PA Wire via DPA)

Guardiola does not think it will be difficult to motivate his side for the FA Cup on the back of their European exploits.

He said: “It is much, much, much easier. Imagine playing that game after not qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals. It would be tougher.

“Of course I would love to have more days to enjoy our qualification, for recovery and to prepare for the game but the schedule is the schedule and when you are a contender in all competitions you have to handle this schedule.”