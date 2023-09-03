Sergio Ramos could join former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia

Sergio Ramos could be in line to link up with former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad.

The 37-year-old defender, who is without a club after leaving Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer, is also wanted by Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas.

Galatasaray have offered a €6 million package in an attempt to sign the former Spain skipper, while Besiktas want an answer from the centre-back by Monday.

Turkey's transfer window closes on September 8th, while Saudi sides have until the 7th to complete moves.

According to Foot Mercato, Al-Ittihad have turned their attentions to Ramos after failing to land Real Betis' Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe.

Ramos will therefore need to decide in the next couple of days and if he chooses Saudi Arabia, the veteran defender will have to travel out to agree terms before undergoing a medical examination.

Benzema and Ramos were team-mates for 12 years at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2021.

