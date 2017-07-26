Serie A fixtures: Potential for AC Milan nightmare October as Bonucci faces pre-Halloween Juve reunion
AC Milan face a tricky October in which Leonardo Bonucci will meet his former employers Juventus.
The credentials of a new-look AC Milan side will be tested severely in October, which sees Vincenzo Montella's men face Roma and Inter before Leonardo Bonucci renews acquaintances with Juventus.
Milan have enjoyed a big-spending transfer window, with the likes of Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva joining the team alongside the headline addition of Italy centre-back Bonucci, who left the champions for San Siro this month.
Bonucci will face his former team-mates on October 29, but not before Milan host last year's runners-up Roma and take on arch-rivals Inter, with games against Genoa and Chievo also preceding the visit of Serie A's dominant force.
That run of fixtures follows what looks a manageable start to the new campaign. Milan open the season at Crotone and Lazio figure to be their toughest test in the first six matchdays.
Napoli welcome Milan to the Stadio San Paolo on November 19, with last term's surprise package Atalanta and Fiorentina providing the Rossoneri with a tricky end to the calendar year.
The same two clubs form Milan's opposition for the final fixtures of the season, but a run of games in which they take on Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli in the space of seven weeks from February to mid-April looks likely to have a bigger bearing on their hopes of a return to the Champions League.
Il 20 Agosto partirà la 2017/2018: ecco il calendario completo della nuova stagione! July 26, 2017
AC Milan's 2017-18 Serie A fixtures in full:
Matchday 1 - 20/08/2017 - Crotone v AC Milan
Matchday 2 - 27/08/2017 - AC Milan v Cagliari
Matchday 3 - 10/09/2017 - Lazio v AC Milan
Matchday 4 - 17/09/2017 - AC Milan v Udinese
Matchday 5 - 20/09/2017 - AC Milan v Spal
Matchday 6 - 24/09/2017 - Sampdoria v AC Milan
Matchday 7 - 01/10/2017 - AC Milan v Roma
Matchday 8 - 15/10/2017 - Inter v AC Milan
Matchday 9 - 22/10/2017 - AC Milan v Genoa
Matchday 10 - 25/10/2017 - Chievo v AC Milan
Matchday 11 - 29/10/2017 - AC Milan v Juventus
Matchday 12 - 5/11/2017 - Sassuolo v AC Milan
Matchday 13 - 19/11/2017 - Napoli v AC Milan
Matchday 14 - 26/11/2017 - AC Milan v Torino
Matchday 15 - 03/12/2017 - Benevento v AC Milan
Matchday 16 - 10/12/2017 - AC Milan v Bologna
Matchday 17 - 17/12/2017 - Verona v AC Milan
Matchday 18 - 23/12/2017 - AC Milan v Atalanta
Matchday 19 - 30/12/2017 - Fiorentina v AC Milan
Matchday 20 - 06/01/2018 - AC Milan v Crotone
Matchday 21 - 21/01/2018 - Cagliari v AC Milan
Matchday 22 - 28/01/2018 - AC Milan v Lazio
Matchday 23 - 04/02/2018 - Udinese v AC Milan
Matchday 24 - 11/02/2018 - Spal v AC Milan
Matchday 25 - 18/02/2018 - AC Milan v Sampdoria
Matchday 26 - 25/02/2018 - Roma v AC Milan
Matchday 27 - 04/03/2018 - AC Milan v Inter
Matchday 28 - 11/03/2018 - Genoa v AC Milan
Matchday 29 - 18/03/2018 - AC Milan v Chievo
Matchday 30 - 31/03/2018 - Juventus v AC Milan
Matchday 31 - 08/04/2018 - AC Milan v Sassuolo
Matchday 32 - 15/04/2018 - AC Milan v Napoli
Matchday 33 - 18/04/2018 - Torino v AC Milan
Matchday 34 - 22/04/2018 - AC Milan v Benevento
Matchday 35 - 29/04/2018 - Bologna v AC Milan
Matchday 36 - 06/05/2018 - AC Milan v Verona
Matchday 37 - 13/05/2018 - Atalanta v AC Milan
Matchday 38 - 20/05/2018 - AC Milan v Fiorentina
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.