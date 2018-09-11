Serie B to continue with 19 teams after appeals rejected

A chaotic start to the Serie B season will see the league continue with 19 teams after a ruling from the Italian Football Association (FIGC).

The financial collapse of three Serie B teams - Bari, Avellino and Cesena - left the division short of clubs ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Serie B's season began with 19 teams but a group of clubs from the third tier - Siena, Novara, Catania, Ternana and Pro Vercelli - protested the move.

The Italian Olympic Committee met last week to rule on the future of Serie B and the FIGC confirmed on Tuesday the division would continue as it stands.

Italian football's third tier has been unable to get under way for the new term as a result of the ongoing confusion over Serie B's line-up.