Serie B to continue with 19 teams after appeals rejected
The 2018-19 Serie B season will continue with 19 teams included in the division following the financial collapse of three clubs.
A chaotic start to the Serie B season will see the league continue with 19 teams after a ruling from the Italian Football Association (FIGC).
The financial collapse of three Serie B teams - Bari, Avellino and Cesena - left the division short of clubs ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.
Serie B's season began with 19 teams but a group of clubs from the third tier - Siena, Novara, Catania, Ternana and Pro Vercelli - protested the move.
The Italian Olympic Committee met last week to rule on the future of Serie B and the FIGC confirmed on Tuesday the division would continue as it stands.
Italian football's third tier has been unable to get under way for the new term as a result of the ongoing confusion over Serie B's line-up.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.