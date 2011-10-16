Serie A goals dry up on day of draws

Juve's visit to Chievo and Udinese's trip to Atalanta were among the 0-0 draws.

Cesena captain Adrian Mutu was sent off against his former team Fiorentina in another goalless match.

Genoa and Lecce also failed to hit the target as did third-placed Cagliari and Siena, while only Bologna's 2-0 win at Novara broke the monotony.

Juventus and Udinese, both unbeaten, stayed level at the top with 12 points apiece from six games, with Juve enjoying the better goal difference.

Juventus were fortunate to salvage a point following a controversial decision to disallow Cyril Thereau's 20th-minute strike for Chievo for an alleged foul on Andrea Pirlo.

To add insult to injury, Thereau was booked for playing on after the whistle.

Chievo also had a penalty turned down in the second half when Sergio Pellissier appeared to be tripped, while substitute Alessandro del Piero had Juve's best effort when he headed against the post.

Cagliari are a point behind in third place and one ahead of Napoli and Palermo.

Napoli lost 2-1 at home to Parma on Saturday when Palermo were drubbed 3-0 at AC Milan.

Romanian Mutu, who spent five seasons at Fiorentina before his move to Cesena in the summer, was given a straight red card in the 73rd minute for elbowing an opponent.

The result gave the Sea Horses, who twice hit the woodwork, only their second point in six while Fiorentina have eight.

Fiorentina coach Sinisa Mihajlovic left full-back Juan Vargas out of his squad for "unprofessional behaviour" saying the Peruvian had stayed out late before a recent match.

Gaston Ramirez and Robert Acquafresca had the distinction of scoring the afternoon's only goals in Bologna's win at promoted Novara.