Serie A leaders Fiorentina 'not unbeatable' - Sousa

Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa has called on his side to maintain their momentum from before the international break when they host Empoli on Sunday.

La Viola won four consecutive Serie A matches before the break but Sousa has warned his team they are not "unbeatable", despite being joint top.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sousa revealed all his players are available for the game apart from on loan Borussia Dortmund winger Jakub Blaszczykowski, who suffered a hamstring injury on Poland duty last week.

"We know that after this break it will be a little more complicated," Sousa said.

"We want to pick up where we left off with the same desire to express ourselves and go for the win."

The coach also welcomed the increasing talk of Fiorentina being genuine contenders for the Scudetto, which they have not won since 1968-69.

"The results build conviction and allow us to work and play well and obviously increases the mental strength of the team," he said.

"It's normal that players grow in their belief that they can achieve great things."

La Viola have taken 27 points from their first 12 Serie A matches to set the early pace.