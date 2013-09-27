Serie A Preview: Cagliari v Inter

Walter Mazzari has made a fine start to life as Inter manager, with their win over Fiorentina on Thursday making it four league wins from five outings for the former Napoli boss.

Only league leaders Roma - who have yet to drop a point this season - post a better record than Inter, and Mazzarri's side head to Sardinia knowing they can briefly overtake the capital club at the summit of the division.

Rodrigo Palacio has led the way for Inter on the goalscoring front, the Argentine striker scoring three times thus far.

Still Inter are likely to face a difficult test at the Stadio Is Arenas, a venue where they have not won since 2010, Samuel Eto'o scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for a team then managed by Rafael Benitez.

Cagliari should also take great confidence from their performances against Inter last season, Ivo Pulga's men claimed four points from the fixtures between the two with Mauricio Pinilla netting a double in a 2-0 home win back in April.

Pulga's side claimed a number of scalps in front of their home fans in the previous campaign, also overcoming the likes of Lazio and Fiorentina.

However, Cagliari have taken just six points from their first five games, although all of their last three outings have ended in draws.

Defence has been the main problem for Pulga's side, who have yet to keep a clean sheet in any competitive game this term.

Inter have scored 15 goals in the league to this point, and they should be hopeful of adding to that tally on Sunday as they look to continue their revival under Mazzarri.