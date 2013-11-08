Serie A Preview: Chievo v Milan

Massimiliano Allegri's men are without a win in five matches in all competitions, and sit a disappointing 11th in Serie A having won just three of their opening 11 fixtures.

However, the 18-time Italian champions should be confident of getting back to winning ways by extending their remarkable streak against the Verona-based outfit, who sit bottom of the table with just one win so far.

The absence of striker Mario Balotelli is a blow to Milan's hopes, with the former Manchester City and Inter man out of action due to suspension.

Balotelli is one of a host of absentees for Milan, who will also be without Stephan El Shaarawy (foot), Matias Silvestre (calf) and Giampaolo Pazzini (knee).

Daniele Bonera and Mattia De Sciglio (both knee) are also unavailable, as is midfielder Antonio Nocerino (calf).

Allegri has come under fire for his team's struggles so far this term, and he is desperate to begin turning things around at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

"We've a fight ahead of us on Sunday," he said.

"I'm not worried, I'm eager to win a game like the players are, we're on the back of two losses in Europe and in the league. We need everyone, all the players are necessary."

Chievo's only Serie A win of the season came back in September when they overcame Udinese 2-1, while Giuseppe Sannino's side have scored only seven goals in the league this campaign.

However, the hosts can take some heart from the fact that three of their four home defeats have come against sides in the top six - Napoli, Juventus and Fiorentina.

Defender Claiton (hamstring) and midfielder Simone Bentivoglio (groin) are out for Chievo as they seek to end their eight-year wait for a win over Milan.