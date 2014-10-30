Serie A Preview: Empoli v Juventus

The Serie A champions fell to just their second league defeat in a year on Wednesday as Genoa claimed a shock 1-0 win.

Luca Antonini's 90th-minute winner dented Massimiliano Allegri's impressive start to life at Juve, with his only other defeats coming in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid and Olympiacos.

That loss saw Juve's advantage over second-placed Roma disappear, and they travel to Empoli on Saturday level with Rudi Garcia's men after nine games.

Juve last faced Empoli in the 2007-2008 campaign, when the two sides met twice in Serie A and enjoyed a Coppa Italia double-header.

Empoli triumphed in the home leg of that cup clash and also earned a goalless draw in the league, meaning Juve's last win at the Stadio Carlo Castellani came back in 2005.

And Bonucci recognises the need for Juve to get three points under their belts this weekend.

"The league isn't won or lost," he said after Wednesday's defeat. "But we should have maintained our one-point lead over Roma.

"Let this defeat be a lesson to us.

"Now we're back level with them and need to turn tonight into a positive that will help us to show greater maturity."

Empoli have won just once in the league this season and have conceded seven goals in their last two outings.

On Tuesday they surrendered a lead given to them by Daniele Croce's 18th-minute goal as Sassuolo ran out 3-1 winners.

Despite the defeat Maurizio Sarri was pleased with his side's efforts and he expects them to build on that when Allegri's men visit this weekend.

He said: "We have played four games in 12 days and there wasn't much time to train, but I am still happy with the attitude of the players.

"We know that we have limitations that we sometimes pay for, but I am pleased with the performance."

Patrice Evra continues to be sidelined for Juve after picking up a thigh injury earlier in the week. The former Manchester United full-back is expected to be out for a month.

Simone Pepe and Martin Caceres have not featured since the victory over Roma earlier this month, while Andrea Barzagli (heel) will miss out.

Empoli have concerns over Luigi Sepe (hamstring), Tiberio Guarente (knee) and Vincent Laurini (knock), although the latter was named on the bench in the loss to Sassuolo.