Serie A Preview: Genoa v Inter

Although both teams head into this weekend's meeting in similarly poor form, each boasting just one win from their last seven league outings, Inter have reason to be confident of claiming a first victory in 2014.

Genoa have not beaten Inter in 16 matches across all competitions since the former returned to Italy's top flight seven years ago.

In addition, Genoa coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who endured a brief three-month stint in charge of Inter in 2011, has never tasted victory against his former club.

Gasperini is not the only man who will be coming up against his old employers when Inter make the short journey south to Liguria.

Inter trio Rodrigo Palacio, Andrea Ranocchia and Diego Milito have all previously represented Genoa and the latter will be particularly eager to make an impression as he continues his comeback from almost 12 months out with knee and thigh injuries.

Milito, 34, has managed just 97 minutes of Serie A action this term, but played the full 90 when Inter exited the Coppa Italia at the hands of Udinese on January 9.

That game is one of three that Walter Mazzarri's men have played this year without success.

Inter were beaten 1-0 at Lazio on their return to action after the mid-season break and could only manage a disappointing 1-1 home draw against struggling Chievo last time out.

After winning three games in succession between October 30 and November 10, Genoa's form has also been disappointing.

Gasperini's side did manage a 2-0 win over Sassuolo earlier this month, only to then be thumped 4-0 at title-chasing Roma last time out.

Inter and Genoa met at San Siro on the first week of the 2013-14 season, with goals from Yuto Nagatomo, who was also on target against Chievo last weekend, and Palacio sealing a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Fredy Guarin is available to Mazzarri again this weekend after serving a one-match suspension, but Genoa's experienced Brazilian midfielder Matuzalem is banned, having been sent off against Roma.