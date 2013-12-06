Serie A Preview: Inter v Parma

The San Siro outfit have not enjoyed such a long run without a league defeat since 2010, when they managed 11 games, and the current spell of good form has lifted them to fourth in the table.

Former Napoli manager Walter Mazzarri has guided his side to a fantastic start to the campaign, having suffered just one defeat in all competitions, and a 19th league title is very much on the club's radar.

Mazzarri's men have drawn their last two Serie A fixtures, though, away to Bologna and at home Sampdoria.

Sunday's result against Sampdoria, which saw Renan Garcia grab a last-gasp leveller for the visitors, prompted Mazzarri to vent his anger, claiming it was the worst Inter performance of the season.

The response from his charges was to produce a 3-2 win in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia against second-tier Trapani on Wednesday.

Goals have been in regular supply for Inter this season, with their 31 strikes in 14 league matches more than any other team has managed.

That is despite them having just one player – Argentinian Rodrigo Palacio with seven – who has scored five league goals or more.

Parma have slipped down the table after a run of just one win in five league matches, though the 1-0 win at Napoli last month underlined their threat.

But recent trips to San Siro have held little cheer for Parma, who have lost the last seven of these fixtures.

Inter are unbeaten in their last 13 home clashes against Parma, with their last defeat coming in May 1999 when the visitors claimed a 3-1 success.

The hosts have a lengthy injury list, with defenders Yuto Nagatomo, Walter Samuel and Cristian Chivu, and attackers Mauro Icardi and Diego Milito set to miss out again.

A calf injury will also keep out midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanovic, while Parma will be hopeful Antonio Cassano features.

Cassano – who left Inter at the end of last term – has been in form, scoring five goals in his last eight appearances, but suffered a nose injury against Bologna last week. If he plays, he is likely to wear a face mask.

Meanwhile, Aleandro Rosi and Walter Gargano will return from suspension for the visitors.