Serie A Preview: Juventus out to seal the title

With four games remaining, Antonio Conte's Juve are eight points clear of rivals Roma at the summit after Saturday's 1-0 victory over Bologna, their third on the bounce.

Juve, who are on track to break the 100-point barrier for the first time in Serie A history, have collected 90 points after 34 rounds, with Roma managing 82 from the same amount of games.

The Italian giants are set to meet early next month but that clash could be made redundant if Juve take the points from their trip to the Stadio Citta del Tricolore and Roma fail to beat AC Milan this weekend.

And Juve are expected to get the better of the relegation-threatened outfit, who will be without three key players.

Sassuolo climbed out of the drop zone with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Chievo but it came at a cost, with top scorer Domenico Berardi, Davide Biondini and Simone Missiroli receiving one-match bans after picking up yellow cards.

As for Roma, they are guaranteed a top-two finish and UEFA Champions League football next season.

Rudi Garcia's team have exceeded all expectations this season and while they are eight points off the pace, their manager has not given up on claiming silverware.

But the Rome-based club, who have won eight on the bounce, must beat seventh-placed Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday if they are to keep their faint title hopes alive.

Milan are in good form themselves, unbeaten in six matches since their 4-2 defeat to Parma last month.

Roma's most recent match against Milan on home soil was last season, when Erik Lamela (now at Tottenham) scored twice in a 4-2 victory.

In other fixtures over the weekend, Inter Milan and Napoli go head-to-head in a game that pits fifth against third on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Fiorentina will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Roma when they travel to Bologna.

Roberto Donadoni's Parma, sixth in the standings, can keep their hopes of European football alive with a win at Cagliari.

Out-of-form Livorno, who are second from bottom and facing the drop, entertain ninth-placed Lazio.

Elsewhere, high-flying Torino host Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino and Sampdoria tackle Chievo.

Cellar dwellers Catania are on the road against Hellas Verona, while Atalanta are at home to Genoa.