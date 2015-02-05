Serie A Preview: Juventus v Milan

Juve, aiming for a fourth successive crown, lead the league by seven points and have lost just once this season.

Massimiliano Allegri's men missed a chance to extend their advantage to nine points following a 0-0 draw at Udinese on Sunday.

And Milan, buoyed by a 3-1 home win over struggling Parma, are out to spring another shock on Juventus.

That result ended a run of three straight losses for Milan in all competitions, but the mood is evidently high in the camp, with goalkeeper Diego Lopez insisting they would go all-out for victory in Turin.

"The match against Juventus will be brilliant, against the best side in Italy right now," he told the club's official website ahead of Saturday's meeting.

"We are going there to play for the win. We can try and win it."

Forward Alessio Cerci also believes his side can pull off an unexpected victory.

The Italian, who joined on an 18-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid in January, said: "Against Juventus, we have to play an open game.

"We're taking on the league leaders - the strongest team in Italy. We will have our chances."

Milan were busy in the recent transfer window, with the likes of Cerci, Mattia Destro, Suso and Gabriel Paletta all joining the club.

Coach Filippo Inzaghi is out to improve his side's strike force with Jeremy Menez and Keisuke Honda - both midfielders - responsible for 18 of their 31 league goals this season.

And while Destro will give them added firepower, he - along with team-mate Philippe Mexes - is suspended for the clash.

Also missing through a ban is Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner after reaching the yellow card limit.

Milan will need to defy recent history if they are to emerge victorious, having lost their last five to Juve.

That includes a 1-0 win that the three-time defending champions claimed at San Siro in September.

Carlos Tevez scored the winner on that occasion and was quick to talk up the importance of the weekend's match - dubbing it as a "classic of Italian football" when speaking to JTV.

Tevez has scored in three of Juventus' last four home matches in all competitions.

Their draw with Udinese ended a five-match winning streak, but they take confidence from an incredible 38-game unbeaten run in home league matches.