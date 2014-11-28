Serie A Preview: Juventus v Torino

The run, which has seen Juve score 64 goals and concede just 11, stretches back to the beginning of last season and is two matches away from spanning the calendar year of 2014.

The first of those fixtures comes in the Derby della Mole this weekend, and coach Massimiliano Allegri will be keen to see the defending champions maintain their three-point advantage at the summit of the Italian top flight.

Juve come into this clash on the back of a 2-0 UEFA Champions League win at Malmo on Wednesday, which sent Allegri's men a step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages.

And defender Leonardo Bonucci believes the result puts Juve on a surer footing in the competition, leaving them to focus on the weekend clash with Torino.

"It was an important win, mainly because we wanted it right from the off," he told the club's website. "Getting the victory meant putting one foot in the next round.

"We'll go all out at home to secure qualification or perhaps even pip first spot in the group."

The win signalled a fourth on the bounce since Allegri tinkered with his formation to play four, rather than three, at the back.

And Bonucci feels the new tactics, which helped Juve come from behind to beat Olympiacos when they were introduced earlier this month, will serve the team well both domestically and in Europe.

"Since then we've persisted with this tactical mindset and it's allowed us to become stronger and even more positive, especially in Europe," he continued.

But Bonucci knows that Europe must now take a back seat, adding: "As always, winning [in the derby] is all that matters."

And Juve have an excellent track record when it comes to getting one over their near neighbours - unbeaten in the last 16 league fixtures between the sides.

The last time Torino got the better of Juve was back in 1995, and a poor start to the current campaign sees them languishing down in 15th in the Serie A table - their most recent setback was a 1-0 home defeat to Sassuolo.

Juve, who are on a five-match winning run in all competitions, will be without midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah for Sunday's fixture, with the Ghanaian scheduled to undergo and arthroscopic procedure on a knee injury next week.