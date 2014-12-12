Serie A Preview: Milan v Napoli

The Naples-based outfit are in good form heading to San Siro, unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions.

But their past three league matches have ended in draws, seeing them slip to fifth in the table.

Benitez is wary of the quality in Milan's squad, even if Filippo Inzaghi's men are struggling in seventh.

"The Milan match will be very difficult, as we know they have quality players who can make the difference in a moment," he told Sport Mediaset after his side's 3-0 win over Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

"We have faith in ourselves and know we must avoid the mistakes we've made in the past."

Goals away from home have been a problem for Napoli in the league this season, with just eight in seven matches.

Jose Callejon has netted eight Serie A goals for Napoli this campaign, but the last of those was at the start of November.

With seven goals, Gonzalo Higuain has also been good this season - but he is also goalless in December.

Asked about what his club would do in January when the transfer window opens, Benitez said he was still unsure.

"It's too early to say," the Spaniard said.

"The president has shown he is active on the market and we’ll see what happens."

Milan suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Genoa last time out, and Inzaghi will be desperate to see his team improve on that performance.

While Napoli have struggled to score away from home, Milan's goalscoring issues have been in front of their own fans.

They have just nine goals in seven league matches in front of their home faithful.

Injuries have tested Inzaghi's side, particularly in defence, as they look to bounce back and stay in touch with the top four.