Serie A Preview: Milan v Udinese

After a promising start to life at San Siro, Inzaghi has seen his side stutter in recent weeks and they have lost touch with top two Juventus and Roma.

Milan are already 10 points adrift of second-placed Roma having failed to win since mid-October, and blew a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with arch-rivals Inter last time out.

Without the distraction of European football this season, Milan had hoped to be in the mix at the top of the table, but they sit seventh heading into this weekend.

Inzaghi must decide whether to keep faith with misfiring striker Fernando Torres, who has now failed to score in his last eight Serie A games, with top scorer Keisuke Honda - who started on the bench against Inter - set for a return to the starting line-up.

Daniele Bonera returns from suspension to give Inzaghi another option in defence, and the 41-year-old may also have Nigel de Jong fit following a hamstring problem.

Udinese have also had mixed fortunes this season and are level on points with Milan heading into Sunday's clash.

Another young coach, Andrea Stramaccioni, is finding his way at Stadio Friuli after a tough start to his managerial career with Inter.

The 38-year-old, who was sacked after his first full season in charge of Milan's neighbours, needs a win this weekend to end Udinese's own poor recent run of four league games without a victory.

Stramaccioni does have the bonus of being able to call on the evergreen Antonio Di Natale, who scored his 200th Serie A goal in last weekend's draw with Chievo.

Indeed, Di Natale scored the winner when these sides met at Friuli last season and, even at the age of 37, remains a prolific striker.

Udinese have not beaten Milan at San Siro in the league since May 2007, however.

Stramaccioni will be eager to see his team revive their early-season form - which saw them lose just one of their opening six Serie A fixtures - at San Siro, but he will again be without Luis Muriel and Gabriel Silva.

Panagiotis Kone, meanwhile, returns following a one-match suspension.