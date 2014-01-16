Serie A Preview: Seedorf returns to Milan

Former Netherlands international Seedorf retired from playing on Tuesday in order to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked following last weekend's 4-3 defeat at struggling Sassuolo.

The 38-year-old represented Milan with great distinction in his playing career, scoring 62 goals in 432 appearances and winning two Serie A titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues and one Coppa Italia crown in a 10-year stay.

Mauro Tassotti took charge of Wednesday's 3-1 Coppa Italia win over Serie B side Spezia, and Seedorf's reign as coach begins with a tricky visit of Verona to Lombardy.

Verona have adapted superbly to life back in the top flight following last season's promotion from Serie B and sit sixth after 19 games, having racked up 10 wins.

Luca Toni's nine goals in 17 games have been key to that, although they fell to a 3-0 home defeat to Napoli last time out.

They may look to Milan's woeful home form as an opportunity to respond strongly, however.

Milan's win against Atalanta on January 6 was their first on home soil in seven games in all competitions, but they followed that up with the stunning loss to Sassuolo - whose four goals were all scored by teenage striker Domenico Berardi.

Champions Juventus, meanwhile, will be confident of extending their record winning run in Serie A to 12 games when they host Sampdoria on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's side have won all nine of their home games in the league this season, but Samp are the last side to have beaten Juve on their own patch, having picked up a 2-1 win at Juventus Stadium on January 6 last year.

Juve's closest title rivals Roma and Napoli will face Livorno and Bologna respectively hoping for a rare slip up from the champions, with Fiorentina and Inter hoping Rafael Benitez and Rudi Garcia's sides lose as they look to boost their UEFA Champions League hopes at Catania and Genoa.

Sassuolo, with morale boosted after their win over Milan and the clubs below them facing tough games, host Torino with the bottom five's final side Chievo hosting Parma.

Elsewhere, Lazio travel to Udinese yet to be beaten under returning coach Edy Reja, and Atalanta host Cagliari.