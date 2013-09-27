Serie A Preview: Torino v Juventus

The last time Juve suffered defeat in the clash was in 1995, and they have since won 10 of the 14 subsequent meetings.

Antonio Conte's side sit in fourth place, having dropped points just once this season, while city rivals Torino find themselves in eighth having lost only once.

Juventus were given a stiff test last time out however, as they were forced to come from behind at Chievo on Wednesday thanks to a second-half effort from Fabio Quagliarella and an Alessandro Bernardini own goal.

However, the hosts were left aggrieved after seeing a goal wrongly chalked off due to an incorrect offside call and Conte believes his side were lucky to get away with the three points.

"Chievo's sense of fair play is impressive and everyone should follow their example. We were lucky today, because the situation went our way," he said.

"Up until that moment the match was in our hands with Gigi Buffon acting as a spectator. We did well to press the reset button at half-time and turn it around after the break."

After a disappointing season last time out, in which they finished 16th, Torino have made an impressive start to their campaign, going into the derby unbeaten in three matches.

Giampiero Ventura's men also have an in-form Alessio Cerci in their ranks, with the former Fiorentina forward scoring four times in his last three games to sit joint top of the scorers' standings.

Ventura wants his side to continue their impressive start to the season when the champions come to town, adding that he feels the league is a tougher proposition this year than last.

"We have many new players at this club and we have also changed our formation but we are a team that always tries to play purposeful football," Ventura said.

"We want to grow and continue pushing on because we are playing in a league that is more difficult than last year.”

Torino have not beaten Juventus in their last 14 games, last securing local bragging rights in 1995 thanks to a 2-1 win.

Torino have also failed to score against Juventus in their last eight meetings - last finding the net in the derby in February 2002.

Juventus remain without long-term absentees Simone Pepe (thigh and Martin Caceres (knee), while a broken foot keeps Torino's only injury concern, Marcelo Larrondo, out of the game.