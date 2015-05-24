Serie A Review: El Shaarawy at the double in Milan victory, Fiorentina edge five-goal thriller

Fit-again striker Stephan El Shaarawy marked his first start for four months with a brace and Giampaolo Pazzini struck his 100th Serie A goal as Milan beat Torino 3-0 at San Siro.

El Shaarawy has endured an injury-plagued season, but the Italy striker was on target in both halves in a victory which would appear to have come too late to save Filippo Inzaghi's job.

Milan's indiscipline was in evidence once again when Cristian Zaccardo was dismissed for a professional foul on Cristian Molinaro - the home side's fifth red card in as many games.

Molinaro was himself given his marching orders for barging into Marco van Ginkel 12 minutes after the break and Pazzini stepped up to convert the resulting penalty and reach his landmark in what could be his final home game for the club.

El Shaarawy then gave Milan further breathing space and they comfortably saw out a victory which ended Torino's hopes of securing a UEFA Europa League spot.

Inzaghi has endured a miserable first season in charge and is not expected to be at the helm when Milan are next in action in Serie A, with Sevilla's Unai Emery and Carlo Ancelotti linked with the role.

While Torino can kiss goodbye to any hopes of a European adventure next season, Fiorentina stayed on course to secure fifth spot with a 3-2 win at Palermo.

Goals from Josip Ilicic, Alberto Gilardino and Marcos Alonso secured all three points for Vincenzo Montella's side, with Mato Jajalo and Luca Rigoni on target for the home side.

The Florence club are assured of a place in the Europa League and are two points ahead of sixth-placed Genoa. Paulo Dybala was given a great send-off by Palermo as he prepares to move on at the end of the season.

Sampdoria's hopes of securing a Europa League spot depends on whether Genoa are successful in their appeal against the decision not award them a UEFA licence after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Empoli.

Samp are unable to catch Genoa, but as it stands they only need against Parma in their final game next weekend to secure seventh spot after Samuel Eto'o stoppage time penalty cancelled out Manuel Pucciarelli's opener.

Francesco Magnanell's first Serie A goal gave Sassuolo a 1-0 win at Udinese in what could be Antonio Di Natale's final home game, while Luca Toni scored twice as Verona drew 2-2 at Parma.

Marca Sau scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time as relegated Cagliari won at Cesena, while Atalanta drew 1-1 at Chievo.