Serie A: Roma 4 Parma 2

A waterlogged pitch at Stadio Olimpico ensured that the original clash two months ago was abandoned shortly after kick-off without the deadlock being broken, but there were three goals inside eight minutes when play resumed in the Italian capital.

The game started with eight minutes on the clock and Roma were clearly in a hurry to gain an early advantage as Gervinho put them in front after in-form strike partner Mattia Destro's shot came back off the post.

Coach Roberto Donadoni claimed Parma were in "a state of emergency" with the likes of Antonio Cassano, Gabriel Paletta and Amauri sidelined due to injury, but they were level within three minutes courtesy of Afriyie Acquah's first goal for the club.

The visitors' joy was short-lived, though, as home captain Francesco Totti produced a clinical finish just a minute later to restore Roma's lead.

And the impressive Miralem Pjanic, the architect for Totti's strike, got in on the act with the hosts' third goal four minutes after the break.

Parma were unable to contain Rudi Garcia's side and midfielder Rodrigo Taddei opened his account for the season eight minutes from time, with his over-exuberant celebrations earning him a yellow card.

Jonathan Biabiany pulled one back with a stunning right-footed strike late on, but the damage had already been done and the Eternal City outfit proved they will not give up the title race without a fight.

Defeat for Parma was their third in a row as the visitors suffered another setback in their push for a place in Europe, and they have now gone 17 games with a win at Roma, a dismal record stretching back to 1997.