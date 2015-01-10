Serie A: Torino 1 Milan 1

Torino were aiming to claim their first win over Milan since 2001 and they will ultimately rue this as a missed opportunity, having failed to fully capitalise on Mattia De Sciglio's red card just before the break.

Filippo Inzaghi's men found themselves ahead after only three minutes as Jeremy Menez blasted home a penalty after being hauled down by Glik inside the area.

Torino poured men forward in response and Fabio Quagliarella was denied an equaliser by Diego Lopez, before Matteo Darmian struck the post.

De Sciglio, who had been given the run-around by Darmian, earned a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time to put Milan in a precarious position.

Torino went on to dominate the second half and finally drew level in the 81st minute as Glik powered in a fine header to earn a point and atone for his earlier error, though Giampiero Ventura will likely be disappointed not to have overseen a victory.

Milan made a fine start in Turin and wasted little time in getting on the scoresheet, as Menez hammered home a penalty in emphatic style after being brought down by Glik.

Torino produced a good response, though, twice going close to restoring parity in the following eight minutes.

Alexander Farnerud first forced Lopez into action from 25 yards, before the goalkeeper then thwarted Quagliarella from close range.

Milan had another lucky escape 24 minutes in, as Emiliano Moretti's looping header flew narrowly wide, with Alessandro Gazzi agonisingly close to connecting with the ball at the back post.

The visitors continued to struggle and were saved by the goal frame in the 31st minute, Darmian heading against the post before Moretti knocked the rebound over.

And Milan's task was made even tougher in first-half stoppage time as De Sciglio received his second yellow card for a cynical tug on Darmian, who had given his Italy team-mate a torrid time throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Torino dominated possession right from the start of the second half and comfortably dictated play, but Milan defended well, allowing the hosts very few sights of goal.

Ventura's men did find a way through Milan's backline in the 60th minute, but Pablo Armero made a vital tackle eight yards from his own goal to deny Josef Martinez after a clever pass from Bruno Peres.

Lopez was called into action to spectacularly tip over a Quagliarella effort in the 72nd minute, with Marco Benassi going even closer a few moments later after latching on to Omar El Kaddouri's fine delivery.

Torino's persistence finally paid off with nine minutes to go as Glik met Peres' delivery with an excellent header to beat Lopez, but the home side could not complete the turnaround and 10-man Milan held on for a draw.