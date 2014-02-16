Serie A Wrap: Juve, Roma Napoli all win well

The league's top three all enjoyed successful outings on Sunday, with Juve marking Antonio Conte's 100th Serie A match in charge of the club with a 3-1 home win over Chievo.

The reigning champions won under coach Conte for the 70th time in the league to continue their perfect record at Juventus Stadium in the league this season.

Conte's side controlled the first half, which was highlighted by Kwadwo Asamoah's stunning goal in the 17th minute.

Asamoah nipped in between two Chievo players after a darting run and then finished a one-two with Fernando Llorente with a superb 20-yard curling effort.

Claudio Marchisio tapped in to double Juve's lead, although Chievo equalised in bizarre circumstances, as Stephan Lichtsteiner's clearance hit Martin Caceres and went in.

Juve had let a two-goal lead slip against Chievo's local rivals Verona last week, but Llorente's 57th-minute header calmed nerves and sealed the result.

Roma remain nine points behind Juve in second after a comfortable 3-0 win over 10-man Sampdoria at Stadio Olimpico.

Mattia Destro made the most of a rare start to score a double for the capital club, who bounced back from Wednesday's Coppa Italia exit at Napoli in perfect fashion.

Destro opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time and Roma doubled their lead nine minutes after the break thanks to Miralem Pjanic's excellent free-kick.

Italy Under-21 striker Destro added a second three minutes later and Sampdoria defender Daniele Gastaldello was given a second yellow card in the latter stages.

Napoli also won, as goals from Blerim Dzemaili and Lorenzo Insigne helped them to a routine 2-0 triumph at Sassuolo, who dropped to the bottom of the table.

The day's best comeback saw Genoa dig deep in front of their home fans to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter.

Dusan Basta and Bruno Fernandes put Udinese 2-0 ahead, and although Moussa Konate responded in first half stoppage time, Luis Muriel's penalty just after the break looked to have sealed the result for Francesco Guidolin's side.

But Alberto Gilardino had other ideas, first scoring in the 69th minute before he bagged a dramatic leveller with 11 minutes to play.

Parma scored three times in the last 16 minutes to win 4-0 at Atalanta, while Catania shocked Lazio 3-1 and Livorno triumphed 2-1 at Cagliari.