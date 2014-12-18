Serie A Wrap: Juventus, Napoli ease to wins

Defending champions Juventus ensured they headed into Monday's showpiece showdown in Qatar and the mid-season break at the top of the table by winning 3-1 at third-bottom Cagliari.

Carlos Tevez struck from close range to put Massimiliano Allegri's team ahead and a magnificent second by Arturo Vidal meant it was 2-0 to the visitors with a quarter of an hour played.

Spain forward Fernando Llorente scuffed home a third six minutes into the second half, meaning Cagliari remain without a win since the end of October, despite Luca Rossettini heading them onto the scoresheet.

Napoli also did their damage during the first half of a 2-0 triumph at home to basement boys Parma.

Duvan Zapata showed excellent strength and determination to steer his team into a 19th-minute lead.

The second arrived from the penalty spot with half an hour played as Massimo Gobbi clumsily fouled Dries Mertens and the same player converted.

Napoli climb to third ahead of the weekend fixtures, while Parma have a paltry total of six points from 16 matches.