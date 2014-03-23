Serie A Wrap: Juventus win again, Napoli slip up

Antonio Conte's men overcame a spirited performance from the league's bottom club to continue their seemingly unstoppable march to a third consecutive Scudetto.

Their sixth consecutive league win was confirmed thanks to Tevez's angled drive - his 16th of the season - just before the hour mark, which restored Juve's 14-point lead over Roma.

Catania finished the game with 10 men after Gonzalo Bergessio was sent off after 67 minutes for a second yellow for elbowing Giorgio Chiellini.

Both coaches had earlier been sent from the touchline following an incident in which Bergessio avoided a second yellow earlier after appearing to catch Leonardo Bonucci with his arm.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Fiorentina enhanced their outside chance of securing Champions League spot by defeating third-place Napoli 1-0 at Stadio San Paolo.

Joaquin's free header two minutes from time secured the points against Rafa Benitez's side, who played more than half the game with 10 men after Faouzi Ghoulam's straight red card.

The victory ensured the Florence club are now seven points behind Napoli.

Milan avoided a fourth consecutive Serie A defeat by drawing 1-1 at Lazio but remain in the bottom half of Serie A.

They went ahead just before half-time when Kaka's cross was directed in by the unfortunate Anbdoulay Konko, but Lazio hit back through Alvaro Gonzalez's first goal of the season in the second half.

Mario Balotelli almost won it for Clarence Seedorf's side but saw his fierce shot cannon back off a post.

A brace from Giacomo Bonaventura, including a 90th minute winner, gave Atalanta a 2-1 win at Inter.

The 24-year-old put Atalanta ahead after 35 minutes only for Walter Mazzarri's men to equalise instantly through Mauro Icardi.

Inter hit the woodwork three times as they went in search of a winner and were hit with a sucker punch at the death when the unmarked Bonaventura's header condemned the home side to only their second home defeat in Serie A this season.

Parma are level on points with Inter but stay sixth after seeing their three-game winning run ended after a 1-1 draw with Genoa.

The visitors went in front through Isaac Cofie's goal on the break after 21 minutes but the lead only lasted 10 minutes as Ezequiel Schelotto's stunning strike ensure it was honours even.

Elsewhere, Bologna climbed out of the relegation zone after Lazaros Christodoulopoulos bagged a 78th minute penalty to secure a 1-0 win against Cagliari, and Udinese won by the same score against Sassuolo who remain deep in trouble.

Veteran Italian striker Antonio Di Natale made the difference after 26 minutes but missed a penalty 10 minutes later.

The visitors had a penalty of their own with 18 minutes remaining but Sergio Floccari's spot kick struck a post.

Sampdoria made it three wins in four with a 5-0 demolition of Verona. The game was as good as over after three goals in the first 38 minutes from Gianluca Sansone, Renan Fernandes Garcia and Roberto Soriano.

Soriano grabbed his second just after half-time and defender Angelo Palombo rounded off the scoring before the hour mark to give Sinisa Mihajlovic's men their biggest win this season.