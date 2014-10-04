Serie A Wrap: Milan, Verona pick up home wins

Filippo Inzaghi's side made an impressive start to the league campaign, taking maximum points from their first two fixtures.

However, following a narrow defeat to champions Juventus, Milan were then held to frustrating draws by Empoli and Cesena last month.

Following a drab opening period, second-half goals from Sulley Muntari and Keisuke Honda settled the game and brought an end to the home side's mini-slump.

Muntari struck a volley from distance into the ground that dipped over Fracesco Bardi before Honda put the game beyond Chievo with a well-struck 78th-minute free-kick.

The Japan international now has four goals to his name from six Serie A appearances this term while Milan's clean sheet was the first of former striker Inzaghi's tenure.

Chievo's city rivals Hellas Verona were on the right end of a 1-0 scoreline against Cagliari, as the visitors' poor start to the campaign continued.

Zdenek Zeman's men caused a stir with a 4-1 win over Inter at San Siro last weekend but were unable to build on the victory as they fell to a late Panagiotis Tachtsidis goal.

Bosko Jankovic and Luca Toni both hit the woodwork for the home side before Tachtsidis scored the winner a minute from time to continue the hosts' strong start to the campaign.

Verona now sit sixth in the top flight, having bounced back from their defeat to Roma last weekend - their only loss in Serie A so far