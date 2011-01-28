Sessegnon nearing Sunderland switch

Sessegnon has been the subject of speculation about his future throughout the month, even going missing from training to push through a move to the high flying Black Cats.

Black Cats chief Steve Bruce has money to spend following the sale of Darren Bent to Aston Villa, and will be keen to tie up any deal for the Paris St-Germain star quickly.

Personal terms have been agreed between both clubs and fee of around €6 million is rumoured to have been settled for the Benin international - over half of what Paris St Germain were demanding six months ago.

Sunderland assistant manager Eric Black said: “We’re in talks with Paris and we’re awaiting a response.” A rubber-stamping for the deal to be concluded prior to Monday’s 11pm deadline seems all but necessary for the deal to be completed.

Sessegnon has attracted the interest of Chelsea and Tottenham in the past, but it is Sunderland who appear to have won the race for tricky attacking midfielder.

The signing of the 26-year-old will be Steve Bruce’s first signing of the transfer window, should the move go through without a hitch.

The Benin star’s transfer may be swiftly followed by the arrival of Stoke City striker Ricardo Fuller, after Tony Pulis confirmed Sunderland had lodged a bid for the out-of-favour Jamaican international.



