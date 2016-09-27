Sessegnon signs with Montpellier

Former West Brom and Sunderland attacker Stephane Sessegnon has signed a two-year deal with Montpellier.

The Benin international was without a club since leaving West Brom in May, having spent five and a half seasons in the Premier League.

Montpellier confirmed the signing of the 32-year-old on Monday.

Frederic Hantz's men are struggling in 16th in the table after winning just one of their opening seven league games.

The move marks a return to Ligue 1 for Sessegnon, who spent time in France's top flight with Paris Saint-Germain and Le Mans before his switch to England.