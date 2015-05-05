Setif drawn in Algeria-heavy Champions League group

CAF Champions League holders ES Setif will face familiar opposition in the form of fellow Algerian teams USM Alger and MC El Eulma following Tuesday's draw for the 2015 group stage.

The two-time winners will also take on ES Tunis' conquerors Al Merreikh in Group B of the knockout stages.

The Sudanese side will compete in the competition's group stage for the first time since 2009.

In Group A, Smouha's reward for knocking out 2012 Confederation Cup champions AC Leopards is a berth alongside four-time African champions TP Mazembe.

Al Hilal will represent Sudan in the pool while Moroccan outfit Moghreb Tetouan will compete in their first Champions League group stage.

Group A: Smouha, Moghreb Tetouan, TP Mazembe, Al Hilal

Group B: ES Setif, USM Alger, Al Merrikh, MC El Eulma