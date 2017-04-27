Sevilla 2 Celta Vigo 1: Ben Yedder turns up the heat on Atleti

Sevilla made the most of their game in hand to maintain the pressure on third-placed Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 LaLiga victory over 10-man Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Jorge Sampaoli's men came into the match three points adrift of Atleti, but goals from Joaquin Correa and Wissam Ben Yedder, either side of Iago Aspas's penalty, saw them pull level with four games to go - although Diego Simeone's men have the head-to-head advantage and remain third.

Following a bright start by visiting Celta, Sevilla started to apply the pressure and came closest to taking a first-half lead when Clement Lenglet headed a hanging cross against the base of the right-hand post.

But Sevilla were perhaps fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty in the closing stages of the half after Pione Sisto's fierce strike hit the arms of Vicente Iborra as the home captain attempted to make a block in the box.

Correa's fourth league goal of the season broke the deadlock just three minutes into the second period.

The Argentine picked up the ball on the right-hand side of the area, before drifting inside along the 18-yard line and picking his spot to put Sevilla in front.

Having been denied a penalty earlier in the game, Celta swiftly pulled level from the spot after John Guidetti was held back by Lenglet.

Sergio Rico dived to his right but was left to pick the ball out of the net as former Sevilla striker Aspas fired straight down the middle.

Pablo Hernandez was sent off for a second bookable offence three minutes later, before Sevilla twice struck the crossbar as they sought what would surely be the winning goal.

And that goal eventually came in the 79th minute - Ben Yedder touching home a squared Samir Nasri pass from close range.