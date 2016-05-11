Sevilla angered by King of Spain snub

Sevilla president Jose Castro has criticised the King of Spain for not showing his support for the Liga side and attending the Europa League final.

Unai Emery's side booked their place in next week's final last week with a 5-3 aggregate victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, keeping their dreams of three successive European titles intact.

They will meet Liverpool on May 18 in Basle after the Premier League outfit brushed aside Villarreal 3-1 with a 3-0 second triumph.

King Felipe VI will not be in attendance for that final, though, replicating his absence for Sevilla's triumph in the competition 12 months ago.

"The news we have is that the King will not attend our Europa League final in Basle," Castro is quoted as saying by AS.

"I am very respectful, but I also have to say that people are not stupid and see that His Majesty is able to go to two Champions League semi-finals [Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich and Real Madrid v Manchester City] but couldn't, for example, go to Sevilla's final in Warsaw last year.

"It's logical that if he'd have been in Warsaw then he would have come to Basle. Perhaps the sin of the Sevilla fans is that we are Andalusians in Spain and Spaniards in Europe.

"We always carry the Spanish flag on our chest."