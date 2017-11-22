Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the club have confirmed.

The 48-year-old oversaw the LaLiga side's remarkable comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sevilla were 3-0 down at the break, but a double from Wissam Ben Yedder and an injury-time goal from Guido Pizarro secured an enthralling point, with reports suggesting Berizzo told his players of his diagnosis at half-time.

Following the first goal, Sevilla players sprinted to celebrate with Berizzo, but no statement was made by the head coach after the game.

However, Sevilla announced on Wednesday that he will receive treatment for the illness.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer," a club statement read.

"Future examinations will decide what steps to follow regarding the treatment.

"Sevilla FC wants to show their maximum support to their coach at this time and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Sevilla are fifth in LaLiga with 22 points from 12 matches, while they are second in Champions League Group E with one match to play in the pool stages.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery, who won the Europa League three times with Sevilla, was among those to tweet his support for the Argentine, offering "much encouragement to you and your family".