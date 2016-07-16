Sevilla complete Ganso deal

Sevilla have signed Brazil international Paulo Henrique Ganso from Sao Paulo for an undisclosed fee, the creative midfielder signing a five-year deal with the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan side.

Ganso came through the ranks of the Santos youth academy and featured alongside current Barcelona star Neymar at the Vita Beliro.

He was regarded as one of the biggest talents in Brazil but a knee injury halted his development. The attacking midfielder eventually left Santos for Sao Paulo in September 2012 and has now earned himself a move to Europe.

"I would like to thank Sao Paulo for everything the club has done for me," the midfielder told the official website of his former club.

"Sao Paulo will forever have a place in my heart. But I think the time was right to make the move to Europe."

Sevilla have already signed Franco Vazquez, Joaquin Correa, Matias Kranevitter, Hiroshi Kiyotake and Pablo Sarabia.