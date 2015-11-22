Sevilla hit by long-term Achilles blow for Andreolli

Sevilla defender Marco Andreolli is set to miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

The Italian centre-back sustained the injury to his left leg during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 loss at Real Sociedad – a result that left Unai Emery's team 11th in La Liga.

Following medical tests, Sevilla announced on Sunday that Andreolli would be forced to undergo surgery that means six to eight months on the sidelines.

Emery is short of cover at centre-half as a result and could call upon academy products Diego Gonzalez and Bernardo Cruz to bolster his defensive options.

Europa League holders Sevilla face a must-win Champions League match at Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.