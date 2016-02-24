Sevilla hopeful on Banega extension amid Inter links

Ever Banega remains in talks with Sevilla over a new contract despite reports of a deal with Inter, according to president Jose Castro.

Banega's deal expires at the end of the season and negotiations over fresh terms have been underway for several months.

Reports in Italy have suggested the Argentina international has already agreed to join Serie A club Inter.

However, Castro is hopeful Banega will stay at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"Our negotiations continue. We wait to close an extension but we're talking about a top player who is really valued by all the clubs," he said on Wednesday.

"I like that the player is working hard for us and is defending each day Sevilla's shirt."

Castro also spoke of his desire to keep coach Unai Emery, with Sevilla having lost just one of their last 23 games in all competitions as they bid for a top-four finish in La Liga and a hat-trick of Europa League wins.

"We didn't have a good beginning this season but we always trust on our coach," the president said.

"He is an excellent manager and my wish is that he can keep working for us [for] more years. I will try."