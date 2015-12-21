Sevilla keen to re-sign Fazio from Tottenham

Sevilla president Jose Castro has confirmed his side are interested in re-signing defender Federico Fazio from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old left the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan outfit for Spurs in August 2014, but has struggled to live up to expectations in the Premier League.

Fazio has made just one appearance in all competitions for Tottenham this campaign and Sevilla are hopeful they can lure him back to La Liga in the January transfer window.

"We are working on a number of options and Fazio is one of them," Castro told Radio Sevilla.

"He is an option, but nothing has been completed as of yet. It is clear that Fazio did not leave Sevilla in the best of ways and that really upset me, but I have to think about Sevilla's interests.

"I have to swallow my anger, because this club needs Fazio. I do not like swallowing my pride, but I am willing to do something I do not like because it is in Sevilla's best interest."

Fazio has a contract with Tottenham until June 2018.